Gulf Retail to sponsor 2018 Forecourt Trader Awards

John Wood

All the winners in the 2017 Forecourt Trader Awards (Photo: )

Gulf Retail has been signed as the principal sponsor of the 2018 Forecourt Trader Awards, the most prestigious event in the UK petrol retailing calendar.

The awards aim to drive standards in petrol and convenience retailing, by acknowledging and rewarding the skills and achievements in the sector and all those who contribute to it.

“Gulf is delighted to renew its sponsorship of these Awards,” said Craig Nugent, head of dealer sales, Certas Energy. “They are the most eagerly awaited event of the year for our industry and a catalyst for change, and Gulf is proud to play its part in the drive to improve standards across all areas of forecourt retailing.”

“We are delighted that Gulf is once again the principal sponsor for the most prestigious event in the petrol retailing sector,” added Lorraine Hendle, managing director, retail & manufacturing for William Reed Business Media, which operates the Awards.

“The Forecourt Trader Awards continue to go from strength to strength in both the standard of entry and attendance on the night, and we are very pleased to be working with Gulf to raise the bar again in 2018.”

Certas Energy, the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants, includes over 500 Gulf-branded forecourts within its retail portfolio. The Forecourt Trader Awards take place on September 13 at the London Hilton, Park Lane.

