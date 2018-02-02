Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

£42m funding for research into electric vehicle batteries

John Wood · 02 February, 2018
electric car charging

The Faraday Institution has announced that it will be providing up to £42m in new government funding to four UK-based consortiums to conduct research aimed at overcoming battery-related obstacles to the uptake of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. 

A team of the UK’s leading battery experts from universities across the UK will contribute to the work which will be enabled by £42m funding provided by the independent national battery research facility.

The funding was announced at the Royal Society conference on energy storage for automotive and grids. 

Business minister Richard Harrington said, “With 200,000 electric vehicles set to be on UK roads by the end of 2018 and worldwide sales growing by 45% in 2016, investment in car batteries is a massive opportunity for Britain and one that is estimated to be worth £5bn by 2025.”

Peter Littlewood, founding executive chair of the Faraday Institution, said: “To deliver the much needed improvement in air quality in our cities and achieve our aspiration for cleaner energy targets we need to shift to electric vehicles quickly. These research programmes will help the UK achieve this”

The Faraday Institution is the UK’s independent national battery research institute, and was established as part of the Government’s £246mn investment in battery technology through the Industrial Strategy. Its formation was announced in October 2017 by the business secretary Greg Clark.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 January 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.70131.21122.96
East Midlands124.90131.19121.91
London125.4655.90132.75122.95
North East124.39130.64121.48
North West124.58129.91121.32
Northern Ireland123.96128.90121.57
Scotland125.30130.34121.74
South East125.69133.22123.09
South West125.3669.90131.68122.44
Wales125.0458.80128.45122.02
West Midlands124.1361.90130.65121.37
Yorkshire & Humber124.34134.32121.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

Jet site hits headlines after selling £4m...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

Poll

See Results

Despite the small percentage of electrically powered vehicles on the road, how likely are you to install electric charging facilities on your site/s in the next year in order to cater for all motorists?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training