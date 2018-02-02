Cash machine stolen from service station in Kent

John Wood

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after the theft of a cash machine from the Esso-branded, Richborough Service Station, Ramsgate Road near Sandwich.

The theft occurred at 3.18 am on Wednesday 31 January, and two men were seen in the area by a witness.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate is investigating the theft.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting incident number 31-0088.

