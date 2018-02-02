Brookfield Group site in Preston reopens

John Wood

Top 50 Indie The Brookfield Group has reopened New Hall Lane Services in Preston after a major redevelopment of the site.

The Shell Services is located on one of the main arterial routes into Preston city centre and it now includes a large convenience store as well as an in-store Greggs bakery and car valeting facilities. It is also planning to install two electric charging points.

The West Yorkshire-based retailer carried out the scheme, which has created up to 30 new local jobs, with support from a seven-figure funding package from HSBC.

Aziz Patel, development partner, said: “The redevelopment of New Hall Lane Services has taken a great deal of effort from us and our professional team.

“The original facility was first built in the 1960s and the site required a complete overhaul to be up to the high standards we set ourselves. Thanks to the funding from HSBC, we are now incredibly proud to bring a state-of-the-art filling station and convenience store to the area.”

Mike Swift, HSBC’s area director for West and South Yorkshire, said: “Brookfield Property has a proven track record in building successful and profitable filling stations around the North of England. We’re excited to see the progress of the New Hall Lane Services and are delighted to support a project that can bring so many jobs to the Preston area.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: