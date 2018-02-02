BP rolls out BPme smartphone payment app

John Wood

BP has announced the national roll out of its new app, BPme, which allows customers to pay for fuel using their smartphone from inside their car without going into the store.

In its announcement the company says the app is intended for those who want to save time at the pump or who are reluctant to leave children or other precious items in their car while they go in-store to pay.

Customers can also use the app to connect to their Nectar account, view transaction history, locate their closest BP service station and offset their carbon emissions caused from driving through BP’s Target Neutral programme.

Nicola Grady Smith, head of retail UK, said: “BPme is making refuelling easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before. We are pleased to be able to give our customers a little bit of time back in what is their already busy day.”

BPme is available at more than 500 participating BP sites nationwide, with more sites being added weekly.

Grady Smith, continued: “As part of BP’s digital transformation, BPme is the first step in changing the ways we interact with our customers. It will allow us to engage with drivers in a more direct and personal way and enable us to enhance our communications with the individual customer.”

BP added that its site policy on mobile phone usage outside a vehicle has not changed. Customers can continue to safely use their phone (and the app) within their vehicle with the engine off.

