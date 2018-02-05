Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership trial ends

Merril Boulton

Euro Garages and Sainsbury’s have called a halt to their partnership trial following disappointing results.

The trial began in October 2016 with the opening of a Sainsbury's Local store at Euro Garage’s flagship Beehive site in Blackburn. The store, the first of six Euro Garages sites scheduled to be in the pilot scheme, was operated by the Top 50 Indie as part of a strategic franchise partnership - the first time the supermarket had allowed another retailer to operate a Sainsbury's Local store.

All the staff members were re-trained to operate the Sainsbury's Local and a further 15 new jobs were created. The second and third stores opened at Heathrow North (Shepiston Lane) and Blackford Bridge (Bury) in the same month; while the other sites were converted followed in subsequent months.

However, both companies have now agreed to call a halt to the trial, and all the Euro Garages stores in the trial will be returned to the Spar format.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Sainsbury’s launched a small franchise trial, in partnership with Euro Garages, in 2016. Following a commercial review, a joint decision has been made to bring the trial to a close.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: