Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership trial ends· 05 February, 2018
Euro Garages and Sainsbury’s have called a halt to their partnership trial following disappointing results.
The trial began in October 2016 with the opening of a Sainsbury's Local store at Euro Garage’s flagship Beehive site in Blackburn. The store, the first of six Euro Garages sites scheduled to be in the pilot scheme, was operated by the Top 50 Indie as part of a strategic franchise partnership - the first time the supermarket had allowed another retailer to operate a Sainsbury's Local store.
All the staff members were re-trained to operate the Sainsbury's Local and a further 15 new jobs were created. The second and third stores opened at Heathrow North (Shepiston Lane) and Blackford Bridge (Bury) in the same month; while the other sites were converted followed in subsequent months.
However, both companies have now agreed to call a halt to the trial, and all the Euro Garages stores in the trial will be returned to the Spar format.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Sainsbury’s launched a small franchise trial, in partnership with Euro Garages, in 2016. Following a commercial review, a joint decision has been made to bring the trial to a close.”
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|125.70
|131.21
|122.96
|East Midlands
|124.90
|131.19
|121.91
|London
|125.46
|55.90
|132.75
|122.95
|North East
|124.39
|130.64
|121.48
|North West
|124.58
|129.91
|121.32
|Northern Ireland
|123.96
|128.90
|121.57
|Scotland
|125.30
|130.34
|121.74
|South East
|125.69
|133.22
|123.09
|South West
|125.36
|69.90
|131.68
|122.44
|Wales
|125.04
|58.80
|128.45
|122.02
|West Midlands
|124.13
|61.90
|130.65
|121.37
|Yorkshire & Humber
|124.34
|134.32
|121.37
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
20 February, 2018
PRA Business Breakouts (Exeter)
-
01 March, 2018
Top 50 Indies Dinner
-
08 March, 2018
PRA Business Breakout (Dartford)
-
14 March, 2018
PRA Roadshow (Knutsford)