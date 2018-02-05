Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Euro Garages partnership trial with Sainsbury's ends

Merril Boulton · 05 February, 2018
Euro Garages' Sainsbury's trial site

Euro Garages and Sainsbury’s have called a halt to their partnership trial following disappointing results.

The trial began in October 2016 with the opening of a Sainsbury's Local store at Euro Garage’s flagship Beehive site in Blackburn. The store, the first of six Euro Garages sites scheduled to be in the pilot scheme, was operated by the Top 50 Indie as part of a strategic franchise partnership - the first time the supermarket had allowed another retailer to operate a Sainsbury's Local store.

All the staff members were re-trained to operate the Sainsbury's Local and a further 15 new jobs were created. The second and third stores opened at Heathrow North (Shepiston Lane) and Blackford Bridge (Bury) in the same month; while the other sites were converted in subsequent months.

However, both companies have now agreed to call a halt to the trial, and all the Euro Garages stores in the trial will be returned to the Spar format.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Sainsbury’s launched a small franchise trial, in partnership with Euro Garages, in 2016. Following a commercial review, a joint decision has been made to bring the trial to a close.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.74132.50123.09
East Midlands124.94133.04122.16
London125.5265.90132.67122.96
North East124.3459.90132.60121.63
North West124.6258.80133.40121.65
Northern Ireland123.9469.90130.90121.71
Scotland125.2252.70131.13121.80
South East125.6960.85134.02123.20
South West125.36132.04122.53
Wales124.92130.20121.81
West Midlands124.11133.19121.57
Yorkshire & Humber124.33132.32121.62
Food Hygiene Training