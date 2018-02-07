Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Moto improves disabled facilities at M6 services

John Wood · 07 February, 2018
disabled loo at Moto Southwaite on M6

Moto Hospitality has opened its latest assisted accessible toilet, supplied and installed by Closomat, at the northbound motorway services at Southwaite on the M6.

The room gives people who need help to toilet, and their carers, the appropriate space and equipment.

It includes a ceiling track hoist, privacy screen and adult-sized height adjustable changing bench, the standard washbasin has been upgraded to a height-adjustable version, and the conventional WC upgraded to a Closomat Palma Vita wash and dry toilet to offer greater independence and dignity to users.

“The Changing Places toilet is part of our drive to deliver even better customer satisfaction,” explained Kirsty Woods, Moto Hospitality marketing and PR manager.

“The toilet, with its extra space and the highest level of equipment that can provided in a Changing Places, means that visitors who need physical or technical help to go to the toilet, and their carers, can now enjoy a comfort break, knowing there is somewhere suitable for them.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.74132.50123.09
East Midlands124.94133.04122.16
London125.5265.90132.67122.96
North East124.3459.90132.60121.63
North West124.6258.80133.40121.65
Northern Ireland123.9469.90130.90121.71
Scotland125.2252.70131.13121.80
South East125.6960.85134.02123.20
South West125.36132.04122.53
Wales124.92130.20121.81
West Midlands124.11133.19121.57
Yorkshire & Humber124.33132.32121.62
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership...

Jet site hits headlines after selling £4m...

Brookfield Group site in Preston reopens

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Top 50 Indie MFG switches 80 sites to Esso

Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG reported to be weighing up bid for MRH

MFG appoints new retail director

Poll

See Results

Despite the small percentage of electrically powered vehicles on the road, how likely are you to install electric charging facilities on your site/s in the next year in order to cater for all motorists?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training