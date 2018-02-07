Moto improves disabled facilities at M6 services· 07 February, 2018
Moto Hospitality has opened its latest assisted accessible toilet, supplied and installed by Closomat, at the northbound motorway services at Southwaite on the M6.
The room gives people who need help to toilet, and their carers, the appropriate space and equipment.
It includes a ceiling track hoist, privacy screen and adult-sized height adjustable changing bench, the standard washbasin has been upgraded to a height-adjustable version, and the conventional WC upgraded to a Closomat Palma Vita wash and dry toilet to offer greater independence and dignity to users.
“The Changing Places toilet is part of our drive to deliver even better customer satisfaction,” explained Kirsty Woods, Moto Hospitality marketing and PR manager.
“The toilet, with its extra space and the highest level of equipment that can provided in a Changing Places, means that visitors who need physical or technical help to go to the toilet, and their carers, can now enjoy a comfort break, knowing there is somewhere suitable for them.”
