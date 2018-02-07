Devon forecourt adds rapid charger for electric vehicles

John Wood

Mayor Dermot McGeough with Tim Blight (Photo: Graham Hobbs of Bideford )

A rapid DC charging station has been installed by InstaVolt at Blights Motors in Bideford, Devon.

The decision to install an electric car charger marks another step in the evolution of Blights Motors, which is gearing up for an electric future. The company’s premises in Bideford comprises a petrol forecourt and car dealership, which is seeing an increased demand for electric cars.

Tim Blight, director of family-run Blights Motors, said: “Being in the automotive business, we’re seeing a rise in popularity of electric cars and we’re delighted to be able to cater for EV drivers with this rapid charger. It’s available for anyone to drop by and use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Tim Payne, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “We’re thrilled to add to the charging network here in Devon. Bideford was previously somewhat of a ‘blackspot’ for rapid DC charging but now drivers will be able to pull into Blights Motors and add hundreds of miles of range in minutes.”

The charger was installed for free and InstaVolt has committed to maintain and upgrade it at no cost to Blights Motors. The company instead makes its money from the sale of electricity – 35p per kWh.

Blights Motors was founded by Tim Blight’s grandfather in 1933 and was one of the first petrol forecourts to install canopies over the fuel pumps to keep customers dry.

Tim Blight added: “We may be 85 years old but we’re always looking to the future. Installing rapid electric vehicle chargers is our latest example of that.”

