Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

News retailers welcome probe into newspaper market

John Wood · 09 February, 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May
Prime Minister Theresa May
  (Photo:  )

Independent news retailers who are responsible for 60% of newspaper sales have welcomed an investigation into the future of the newspaper marketplace announced by Prime Minister Theresa May, but say such action is long overdue.

Linda Sood, the national president of the NFRN which represents 15,000 independent retailers in the UK and Ireland, said: “National and local newspapers play a crucial role in society and are the bread and butter for many independent newsagents, but we have long expressed concerns about declining sales, the demise of quality journalism and, ultimately, the quality of the publications.

“A diverse and plural press is critical to local communities and newspaper stockists alike so we welcome the investigation and hope that news retailers can play a full part within it.”

NFRN head of news Brian Murphy said he believed the probe should be extended to encompass the whole of the news supply chain.

“It’s not just a question of looking into the quality of journalism or the effect of their online rivals. This investigation should be widened to include cover pricing, declining retailer margins and the increasing costs associated with receiving supplies, as well as the physical distribution. If it is to be successful it must ensure that the current grievances of all parties are represented and addressed. Only that way can the future of both national and regional newspapers be assured on newsstands throughout the UK and consumers can enjoy real choice regarding what they read, where they buy it from and the price they pay.

“A full investigation will also secure the future of the home delivered copy – which is a lifeline for the elderly and infirm,” he added.

“The NFRN would be more than happy to take one of the seats on the review panel so all our members’ concerns can be raised and addressed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.74132.50123.09
East Midlands124.94133.04122.16
London125.5265.90132.67122.96
North East124.3459.90132.60121.63
North West124.6258.80133.40121.65
Northern Ireland123.9469.90130.90121.71
Scotland125.2252.70131.13121.80
South East125.6960.85134.02123.20
South West125.36132.04122.53
Wales124.92130.20121.81
West Midlands124.11133.19121.57
Yorkshire & Humber124.33132.32121.62
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership...

Fuel delivery company aims to replace pet...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership...

MRH ends Co-op trial and signs Booker sup...

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

MFG appoints new retail director

Euro Garages and Sainsbury's partnership...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training