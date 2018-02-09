Enhancements unveiled for National Convenience Show

John Wood

William Reed, publisher of The Grocer, Convenience Store and Forecourt Trader, has announced plans to enhance its National Convenience Show (NCS).

Following its acquisition of Pro-Retail in January 2018, William Reed has agreed a partnership with Valassis, the UK’s largest coupon and voucher services provider. This partnership will give exhibitors the opportunity to offer visitors exclusive deals at the show.

The availability of deals further improves the offer available to retailers at NCS, not only giving them networking opportunities with key suppliers and wholesalers from the industry, but also a further incentive through discounted goods. The offers will be available to collect from suppliers at the show.

Andrew Reed, a divisional managing director at William Reed, said: “Alongside our continued relationship with the ACS, this partnership with Valassis highlights our committed support to the convenience and small-format sector. This not only offers retailers exclusive access to deals relevant to their specific wholesaler, but also facilitates cooperation across the market.

“Furthermore, this expansion remains in line with our goal to create the definitive independent show for the independent retail market.”

Chaz Chahal, director of Chahal Retail Limited, commented: ‘’As the industry is currently experiencing a huge period of consolidation it’s more important than ever to get some impartial advice from industry experts, suppliers and other retailers. With NCS also introducing the opportunity for exhibitors to offer special deals to visitors through their specific wholesaler it also gives us a better chance to compete in a changing market. That’s why I’ll be attending NCS 2018 and would encourage other retailers to do likewise.’’

Al Gunn, sales director at Boost, said: “As a brand totally focused on the independent channel we see the new style NCS as one of the must attend events in this year’s calendar for both independent retailers and key suppliers. A key part of our strategy in 2018 is to ensure we’re getting closer to our customers and NCS is the perfect platform to help us do this.

“2018 is a big year for Boost and NCS provides us with a great opportunity to communicate our NPD and activity plans face-to-face with customers and also understand more about what we can be doing to support them to drive sales and improve their profit.”

NCS will take place on April 16-18 at the NEC in Birmingham. To register for free visit www.nationalconvenienceshow.co.uk

