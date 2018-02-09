Valero tankers begin lifting product from Thames Terminal

John Wood

Valero-branded tankers started lifting product from NuStar’s Thames Terminal on 1 February as the long-term agreement between the two companies, announced in December 2017, came into effect.

Texaco-branded retailers in the South East will benefit from an enhanced supply position, as Valero will manage the sourcing of its own product to be supplied to customers via the NuStar terminal. Sixteen tankers will be based at the terminal, delivering fuel across an area ranging from Berkshire in the west to Suffolk in the east.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said, “It’s great that the agreement with NuStar is now up and running and Valero’s tankers are now lifting and delivering product from NuStar Thames.

“This agreement reinforces Valero’s strong offering in the region and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the South East. Our supply capability in the South East is a key focus area for Valero and this new supply position will benefit both current and future retailers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: