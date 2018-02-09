Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valero tankers filling at Thames Terminal

John Wood · 09 February, 2018
Valero tanker at NuStar's Thames terminal

Valero-branded tankers started lifting product from NuStar’s Thames Terminal on 1 February as the long-term agreement between the two companies, announced in December 2017, came into effect.

Texaco-branded retailers in the South East will benefit from an enhanced supply position, as Valero will manage the sourcing of its own product to be supplied to customers via the NuStar terminal. Sixteen tankers will be based at the terminal, delivering fuel across an area ranging from Berkshire in the west to Suffolk in the east.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said, “It’s great that the agreement with NuStar is now up and running and Valero’s tankers are now lifting and delivering product from NuStar Thames.

“This agreement reinforces Valero’s strong offering in the region and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the South East. Our supply capability in the South East is a key focus area for Valero and this new supply position will benefit both current and future retailers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.15132.55122.61
East Midlands124.32133.20121.71
London124.8664.90133.62122.24
North East123.6169.90134.19120.90
North West124.0662.90134.18121.61
Northern Ireland123.37128.90121.14
Scotland124.58131.22121.37
South East125.0965.90133.93122.80
South West124.71133.73122.25
Wales124.21131.47121.38
West Midlands123.6665.90135.10121.25
Yorkshire & Humber123.70135.12121.25
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Major crackdown on hand car washes by Nat...

London-based operator takes lease on Sout...

Euro Garages partnership trial with Sains...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Euro Garages partnership trial with Sains...

Fuel delivery company aims to replace pet...

Major crackdown on hand car washes by Nat...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

EG Group becomes Esso's largest retail cu...

Euro Garages partnership trial with Sains...

MFG appoints new retail director

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training