London-based operator takes lease on South Wales site

John Wood · 09 February, 2018
petrol filling station in Gilwern, South Wales

Rapleys has recently completed the letting of the petrol station, shop and living accommodation in the village of Gilwern, just outside Abergavenny, in South Wales.

The site is the only petrol station in the town and was offered due to the ill health of the owner who has now emigrated overseas with his family.

The site has been let, with an option to purchase, to Universal Service Stations Ltd, a London-based operator looking to expand its network.

The site has two pump islands sitting beneath a Harvest branded canopy. The large shop branded as Lifestyle Express also includes the local Post Office, with residential at both ground and first floor. To the rear is an area of car parking that provides some further potential expansion land.

Mark Frostick of Rapleys commented: “We had a lot of interested parties in the site, which has potential to significantly improve its fuel sales. We wish the new operator the best of luck with his ventures and look forward to seeing how the site improves in the future.

“Universal is looking at various options to improve the site but have yet to finalise its plans.”

Food Hygiene Training