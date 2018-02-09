Asda cuts "up to 2ppl" from the price of petrol and diesel

John Wood

Asda has cut unleaded petrol and diesel prices by “up to 2ppl” just one day after the RAC told supermarkets there was scope for 3ppl cut.

Asda now has a price cap of 118.7ppl on unleaded petrol and 119.7ppl on diesel, effective from this morning (Friday February 9).

Dave Tyrer, Asda’s head of petrol trading, commented: “As a result of wholesale prices falling this week, we’ve cut up to 2ppl off unleaded and diesel. Asda is the UK’s only fuel retailer to offer a national price cap across our 316 petrol stations. This means whether you’re in Edinburgh or Eastbourne, you will pay no more than 118.7ppl for unleaded and 119.7ppl for diesel.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Motorists will be pleased Asda has led the charge on reducing the price of fuel just a day after the RAC called for a cut. This should spark a chain reaction with the other supermarkets and fuel retailers across the country.

“After three months of petrol and diesel going up it’s a relief to see prices at the pumps finally coming down again just in time for half-term when more people will be taking to the roads.

“The falling price of oil has paved the way for these latest forecourt fuel cuts. This is due to the United States reaching record highs in crude oil production and a glut of fuel in storage when demand is lower, together with the North Sea’s largest oil pipeline coming back online after being closed for repairs since December.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: