Topaz launches promotion for Miles fuel brand

John Wood · 14 February, 2018
Topaz Miles tanker

Topaz, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has started a five-day “fuel giveaway” at sites in the Irish Republic.

Each day at various Topaz locations, motorists are being given the chance to fill up their tanks with Miles fuel at  99c per litre. A total of 33 sites are participating.

Starting on Monday 12 February, the chosen sites are being revealed each morning on Topaz’s Facebook page. A Miles promotional staff member will be present at each site and the first 250 motorists who show up to each forecourt and say “Miles takes you up to 3% further” will win a voucher to fuel up their vehicle’s tank with Miles at 99c per litre.

Winning motorists have two weeks to redeem their voucher at the site where they received it.

The launch of this competition marks a year since Miles fuel was first introduced to Topaz service stations.

Since August 2017, Miles has been available across Topaz’s 420-strong network of forecourts.

Gordon Lawlor, fuels director at Topaz, said: “I am very happy to announce that we are holding a €100,000 February fuel giveaway, which will give customers across the country the chance to fill up their tank with Miles fuel at the incredible price of just 99c per litre. To make it easier for customers, they have two weeks to redeem the voucher.

“At Topaz, we pride ourselves on innovation and value. On average, our Miles customers can save 4c per litre in comparison to standard fuel brands on the market. Motorists can calculate how much they could save by fueling up with Miles for a full year by visiting the Miles calculator on the Topaz website.”

