Forecourt staff member injured in attack by two men

John Wood · 14 February, 2018
A forecourt shop worker suffered injuries to his arm and body after he was assaulted and robbed at a petrol filling station in Grimsby.

The incident occurred at around 1am on Monday February 12 at the Esso-branded Albion Street petrol station, when two men riding bicycles approached a member of staff, assaulting him and stealing money and other items.

The petrol station was cordoned off by police while crime scene investigators worked at the scene, and there was damage to the front door of the petrol station, which is open 24 hours a day.

The victim sustained injuries to his left arm and torso. The men have been described as wearing dark clothing and riding bicycles.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “A man has allegedly been robbed and assaulted at a garage in Grimsby. The incident occurred around 1am at the Esso petrol station on Albion Street.

“The victim, who is a staff member, was approached by two men who allegedly assaulted him then stole money and other items from him.

“If you saw the men or know who they are, please call 101 quoting reference 16/22546/18.”

Food Hygiene Training