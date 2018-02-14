Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Car ends up in shop after driver loses control on forecourt

John Wood · 14 February, 2018
Car crashed into Hatfield forecourt shop

Police and firefighters were called to a forecourt in Hatfield after a car smashed its way into the sales building.

The incident occurred at 1.24pm on Friday, February 9, when a Renault Clio collided with the kiosk at the Yarl petrol garage on Bishops Rise, and came to rest inside the shop.

A police spokeswoman said: “The driver, a woman, is not believed to be injured and at this time the incident is being treated as a damage-only collision.

“The collision did not involve any of the petrol pumps, however the garage has been closed to the public to allow for structural assessment of the building.

“Vehicle recovery is being arranged for the Renault Clio.”

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit posted pictures of the damage on Twitter and quipped: “These drive-thru petrol stations will never take off...”.

Food Hygiene Training