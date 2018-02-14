Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
PRA arranges business breakout event in Dartford

John Wood · 14 February, 2018
The PRA is staging a “Business Breakout” at Dartford Doubletree Hilton, Masthead Close, Crossways Business Park, Dartford on Thursday March 8.

The event will run from 10am to 2pm and there will be a number of presentations including:

• Petrol Retailers Association market update;

• Forecourt Eye – Reducing crime on the Forecourt;

• Christie & Co – Outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Instavolt – Free Electric Vehicle Charging For Petrol Retailers;

• CBE – Innovations in EPOS technology;

• LCM - Update on fuel quality; and

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – Legal update: buying and selling petrol stations and alcohol licensing.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 0207 580 9122.

