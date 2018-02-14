Top 50 Indie Cornwall Garage Group installs chargers

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Cornwall Garage Group, which owns 18 petrol forecourts across England, is installing rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at nine of its sites.

The company is working with InstaVolt to install the chargers and four are already in place.

David Whistler from Cornwall Garage Group said: “The automotive landscape is changing and it’s important for us to be ahead of the curve. That’s why we’re working with InstaVolt to add to our services and offer provision for drivers of electric cars – as well as motorists using petrol and diesel.”

InstaVolt is installing the chargers for free and will continue to maintain and update them at no cost to the forecourt. The company also pays Cornwall Garage Group a rental income in return for housing them. InstaVolt makes its money from the sale of electricity to drivers.

David added: “It was an easy decision for us to make. Using InstaVolt has meant we haven’t had to shell out the capital expenditure to install the chargers. We don’t need to worry about maintenance costs going forward either, that’s all taken care of.

“There’s been a bit of nervousness across the fuel retailing industry about the cost implications of installing chargers, particularly in light of the new Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill, but this arrangement means we don’t actually have to pay a penny.”

InstaVolt CEO Tim Payne said: “We see petrol forecourts as playing a very important role in e-mobility. They are adapting, just as Cornwall Garage Group has, and providing the same service that they do today, just in a slightly different way. They are still helping people get back on the road, the only difference is motorists are topping up with electricity instead of petrol or diesel.”

InstaVolt’s rapid DC chargers are available for drivers to use on a subscription-free, pay-as-you-go basis. Motorists simply tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge-up and go. Users are charged only for the electricity they use on a per-unit basis. There is no connection fee, minimum charge or monthly subscription fee.

The sites where the chargers are being installed are:

Southville Services, Southville, Bristol;

New County Services, Clophill, Bedfordshire;

Putnoe Services, Bedford;

Exton Services, Exeter;

Honicknowle Services, Plymouth;

Bassett Services, Epping, Essex;

Shoreham Services, Shoreham by Sea, West Sussex;

Bedworth Services, Bedworth, Coventry; and

Glendale Services, Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

