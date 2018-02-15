MRH reinforces management as it shapes up for big things ahead

Merril Boulton

Andy Cresswell (left) and Nick Rennardson (Photo: )

MRH GB is boosting its management war chest as it prepares to realise its significant business plans for 2018, including the reported imminent announcement of a stock market listing.

It has disclosed three notable additions to the team, chief of which is the appointment of Dennis Millard as chairman of the MRH group board. Andy Cresswell, who has been working with MRH since February 2017 as interim strategy consultant, will become managing director, retail; Nick Rennardson, who has been at MRH as a consultant since May of last year, will become chief information officer on a permanent basis.

Dennis has more than 12 years’ retail and 40 years financial experience in the UK and internationally. He is currently chairman of Halfords Group plc, deputy chairman and senior independent non-executive director of Pets at Home Group plc and senior independent non-executive director of Superdry plc.

Former appointments include chairman of Connect Group plc, non-executive director and senior independent director of Premier Farnell plc, non-executive director of Debenhams plc, chief financial officer of Cookson Group plc, finance director of Medeva plc and a member of the Economic Affairs Committee of the CBI.

He said he was delighted to be joining MRH as chairman as it enters the next stage of its development and “I look forward to working with Karen and rest of the senior management team to deliver the strategy”.

Karen Dickens, chief executive of MRH said: “We are delighted that Dennis has agreed to become chairman of the MRH group board. His significant retail experience will be invaluable as we develop and progress our business plan. With our strategically located estate, we are well placed to capitalise on the growing trend for convenience and food-to-go, giving customers more reason to visit and shop with us. We look forward to benefitting from Dennis’ considerable expertise in this area.”

Before joining MRH, Andy spent 14 years at Midcounties Co-op, most recently in the role of deputy CEO. Prior to that he led their food retail business. During his 30 years in the food retail industry, Andy has also worked for Somerfield Stores, Tesco and Safeway. He is a director for the Association of Convenience Stores.

Nick Rennardson, has over 20 years’ experience working in senior IT leadership roles in the retail and wholesale sectors. During this time, he has led digital transformation programmes in both public and privately-owned businesses, including Sainsbury’s. His appointment is said to be in recognition of the strategic importance of digital and information technology across MRH’s business.

“As we further develop MRH, I’m delighted that Andy and Nick have decided to join us on a permanent basis,” said Karen. “They both bring with them a wealth of industry experience which will be invaluable as we develop and progress our business.”

Andy said he was pleased to be joining MRH on a permanent basis as it looks to further enhance its retail offer to capitalise to the strength of its estate. “I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen at MRH over the past year and look forward to working with Karen and the rest of the team as we progress the retail strategy,” he said.

Nick said MRH was leading the charge among independent forecourts, and there was a “real opportunity to leverage digital and IT to further strengthen our offer”.

MRH operates 491 petrol forecourts across the UK, serving on average 2.5 million customers per week.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: