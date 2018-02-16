Kent Police seeking three men after burglary at petrol station

John Wood

Kent police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a petrol station.

The Jet petrol station on the north bound side of Main Road, Chattenden, was reported to have been burgled at around 1.45am on Wednesday 14 February.

Three men are reported to have broken into the shop where they stole a quantity of cash from a till. Having stolen the money the trio then left the shop and are believed to have used a car to drive away.

The men have been described as white and of medium build. Two men were wearing dark coloured hooded tops along with dark trousers and one man had a green/brown jacket on with red gloves.

All three men were wearing balaclavas with baseball hats with the hoods on their tops worn up.

One man was in possession of an electric screwdriver and crowbar which were used to help break into the shop.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police 01634 792209 quoting reference number 14-0054. Alternatively to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: