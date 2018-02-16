BP and Total agree to accept each other’s fuel cards across Europe

John Wood

BP and Total have agreed a deal to accept each other’s fuel cards across Europe.

The agreement will see Total accept use of the BP/Aral fuel card at its network of stations in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland and Germany. In return, BP/Aral will accept Total’s fuel card at stations in Germany, the UK, Austria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Poland.

This means that both BP/Aral card and Total card will be accepted at an additional 4,000 stations.

“The extension of our acceptance network means that BP/Aral customers now have access to over 22,000 sites in 29 countries, in addition to data and technical support to manage their fleets,” said Guy Moeyens, BP chief operating officer fuels, Europe and southern Africa.

Benoît Luc, Total M&S senior vice president for Europe, added: “With this extension of our acceptance network we will be able to satisfy our professional customer needs and perfectly complement our card offer in Europe. It will also contribute to one of the key objective of Total Group: accompany our customers in their energy choices and be the partner of their mobility.”

