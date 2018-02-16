Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MPK Garages carries out management development

John Wood · 16 February, 2018

Top 50 Indie MPK Garages has teamed up with training provider First Response Training in order to provide its staff with management development.

Following a major internal restructure, the UK forecourt operator, which manages 29 petrol stations under Texaco, BP, Jet and Gulf brands, identified a requirement to upskill its new and existing team members with training in effective people management techniques.

Darren Emery, who joined MPK 18 months ago and is leading on retail strategy and site development for the company, conducted a gap analysis in order to pinpoint where the shortfalls were.

He then partnered with Worcestershire-based training provider First Response Training (FRT), to devise a specially tailored management development programme.

Running from May until November 2017, the programme covered key topics such as HR essentials, performance management, building business relationships, emotional intelligence and maximising your team’s potential.

Following completion of the bespoke programme Darren said a change in management style has been evident across the MPK team.

He explained: “The course included training on Stephen Covey’s theories about the seven habits of highly effective people, and I have definitely noticed these principles being adopted by the team.

“Our management team have become much more proactive, effective and goal-oriented, focusing on key concepts such as ‘beginning with the end in mind’ and following win-win strategies.”

He added: “The training has really helped the team to deliver in their roles and there have been positive moves forward in overall business performance due to changes in the way that people are managed.”

MPK also works with FRT to provide a number of other flexible training solutions for its staff, such as e-learning. It is looking to run a second management development programme for its site managers in the near future.

Darren added: “We want to focus on ensuring we have a robust management model in place so that our people are properly supported and our customers remain satisfied.”

Amy Ridge, client services director at FRT, who collaborated with Darren to put together the programme for MPK, said: “We deliver a wide and diverse range of training services for clients all across the UK and are always keen to work in partnership with organisations to understand their unique requirements so that we can plan bespoke programmes that deliver positive outcomes for their staff. We are thrilled that MPK have experienced such tangible benefits as a result of their management development training programme and look forward to working with them further.”

 Printer friendly version

Food Hygiene Training