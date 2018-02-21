Council in joint venture to provide rapid chargers

Merril Boulton

Cllr Bill Mouland(left) Member Bramshott & Liphook, & Portfolio Holder, Communications & PR Jane Devlin (middle) Energy Strategy Manager, East Hampshire District Council Alex Bamberg, (back right) managing director, ChargePoint Services Cllr Angela Glass (front right) Member for Bramshott & Liphook, and Portfolio Holder, Planning & Affordable Housing, East Hampshire District Council (Photo: )

ChargePoint Services and East Hampshire District Council have joined forces to provide electric vehicle drivers on the A3 with rapid charging facilities.

A GeniePoint rapid charger has been installed at Liphook (North) Services, situated just south of the Hindhead Tunnel on the A3. It will provide vital recharging to drivers heading up from the south coast towards the M25 and other major link roads. The tri-connector rapid charger can charge all vehicle types in as little as 20 minutes, according to Alex Bamberg, managing director, ChargePoint Services, so both plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles can charge simultaneously, with just enough time for drivers to take a break or purchase refreshments.

“The installation of a GeniePoint rapid charger at Liphook will make a fundamental difference to drivers using the A3," he said. "Being the only rapid charger on this road, it will provide a critical service and link from the south coast to London, opening up the road to all electric vehicle commuters, delivery drivers, taxi and fleet vehicles.”

The charger becomes part of the GeniePoint Network which claims to be the fastest-expanding, reliable rapid-charging network across the UK. Bamberg said the GeniePoint network is easy to use and drivers can access the charger via mobile web App or RFID card. "It is the largest rapid-charging network in Hampshire with chargers from east to west across, Fareham, Winchester, Romsey, Ringwood and Thruxton as well as Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Cllr Angela Glass, member for Bramshott & Liphook, and Portfolio Holder, Planning & Affordable Housing, East Hampshire District Council, said. “East Hampshire District Council promotes sustainable transport, including the switch to electric vehicles. The council’s Energy Strategy promotes a low-carbon, economically vibrant future, and I am delighted with the commissioning of a 48kW charger for our site on the A3. The specification is aimed at future-proofing the EV charging network in East Hampshire. EV users will find chargers in convenient locations across East Hampshire as the network grows, and this will help more people to switch to electric vehicles. Residents, visitors and businesses will all benefit as a result.”