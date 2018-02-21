Thumbs up from locals following rebuild at Crown Services

Merril Boulton

A new Nisa Local forecourt store that has just opened in West Yorkshire has been met with huge compliments from locals who have been using the site for two decades, according to its owners - husband and wife team Salim and Mumta Patel.

Crown Services in Brighouse, officially opened its doors on Friday after being closed since September last year to allow a much smaller shop to be demolished and the whole site re-developed.

The couple are overjoyed to finally have their new store open, almost 20 years to the day since they bought the site, and believe the long hours they put in project managing the overhaul have definitely been worth it.

Mumta explained: “This is not just a store, it is our livelihood. We have worked so hard to get where we are and this is like a dream come true.”

The couple were involved with every step of the new build, from handpicking the floor tiles to designing the signage for the food to go area.

“This is our store and everything in it is bespoke,” said Mumta. “This was a really major step for us. We had to develop or sell up and we wanted to make it work for us so that we could stay and continue our business.”

The busy Shell forecourt is a matter of minutes from the M62 corridor and attracts a large amount of passing trade, but there is also a wealth of regular local customers coming in who have been thrilled with the new store.

Salim said: “The people of Brighouse have been really supportive. We know our customers by name and it really is like a family. We have customers who we have known since they were babies and who are now coming in as grown-ups. The comments we have received over the first few days since we opened have been wonderful. It really is unrecognisable from what it was originally.”

In addition to the much larger product range now offered at the store, customers can pick up a Costa Coffee as well as a large choice of fresh produce. And in the coming weeks, the food-to-go range will be introduced with hot food served.

Mumta said: “We are used to the petrol and now we need to get the shop running how we want. We have been planning for a long, long time for this and we want to get it right.”