Suresite's 'water intolerant' wetstock system

Merril Boulton · 21 February, 2018

Suresite has launched a new wetstock management solution to the UK forecourt industry, which it claims has zero tolerance to water, the catalyst for accelerated tank corrosion due to modern fuel formulations.

Biofuels and ultra-low sulphur products have turned the tank maintenance rules upside down with microbial activity, facilitated by the presence of water, causing acidic secretions that attack metal components in the wet and dry space of the tank, according to Dan Gibson, Suresite's wetstock manager 

“Historically, forecourt owners accepted that their underground tanks may contain some water deposits at the bottom of a tank,” he explained. “Acceptance of water in the latest fuel formulation fuels could create very costly problems for forecourts owners and operators further down the line. The goal has to be zero tolerance."

Suresite, through its licensed service partnership with global fuel software and field services company Leighton O ‘Brien, claims to offer the most advanced wetstock management system available in the UK. It’s an independent, certified, real-time solution based upon a constant stream of live data and the company believes it leads the industry in accuracy for leaks and fuel losses.

“The Suresite solution means that a water reading will trigger a liquid level alert as it happens and we will take immediate action to remedy this,” continues Gibson. “It’s the value of live monitoring with its inherent accuracy when compared with dependency upon an ATG alarm. Access to real time data and accurate remote continuous leak analysis is now the global standard with our partners experiencing a huge take-up across the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the United States. The need to keep tank systems free from water ingress and knowing the difference between a false alarm and an alarm for water has never been more important."

