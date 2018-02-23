Car blaze on Somerset forecourt damages canopy

John Wood

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that occurred when a car burst into flames in the centre of a forecourt in Somerset.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the BP petrol station, in Tickenham Road, Clevedon, at just after 4pm on Monday February 19.

Two crews from Clevedon Fire Station attended, and used a high-pressure hose reel to put the blaze out.

After the fire was extinguished, a spokesman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had affected the petrol station canopy, but there was no damage to the fuel pumps.

It is thought the cause of the fire was accidental.

