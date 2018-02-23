Men jailed for running cannabis factory at car wash site

John Wood

Two men have been jailed for running a cannabis factory from a car wash on the side of the A14 in Cambridgeshire.

Esmerald Jahelezi, 28, and Andrilon Mehmetaj, 31, who were living at the car wash, were sentenced on 21 February at Cambridge Crown Court. Jahelezi was sentenced to two years and Mehmetaj was sentenced for 12 months.

Both men pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at a previous hearing.

A third man previously charged in connection with cannabis production was released with all charges dropped.

Police officers received information that cannabis was being produced at the property, based on the eastbound side of the A14 close to Swavesey.

On 11 January they went to the car wash and three men were arrested. Officers recovered more than 400 cannabis plants worth an estimated £300,000.

PC Ross Spalthoff said: “We believe these drugs were being produced to be sold in the county and have thankfully been able to prevent that from happening.

“We will continue to use every opportunity available to us to prevent drug production and dealing in Cambridgeshire and would urge anyone with information about drugs to report it.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: