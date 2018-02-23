Competition authority looking into Co-op takeover of Nisa

John Wood

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced an inquiry into the anticipated acquisition by Co-operative Group of Nisa Retail Limited.

In its invitation to comment the CMA said it “is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

Anyone who wishes to comment has until March 9 to do so.

Written representations about any competition issues to should be sent to:

Lasse Burmester

Competition and Markets Authority

Victoria House

Southampton Row

London

WC1B 4AD

