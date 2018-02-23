Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Attacks on two service station ATMs in Cumbria

John Wood · 23 February, 2018
police tape

Detectives are investigating two thefts involving ATMs at rural service stations in South Cumbria.

The first incident occurred at the Shell garage on the northbound side of the A591 at Helsington between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday 17 February.

Thieves gained entry to the garage before stealing cash from a standalone ATM.

The second incident occurred at Greystones Service Station on the A590 at Witherslack at approximately 2am on Sunday 18 February where thieves used plant machinery to remove an ATM from the site.

Detective chief inspector Dave Stalker of South Cumbria CID said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has information on either incident.

“A team of detectives are conducting enquiries in order to identify the offenders of both incidents. At this time we are treating these incidents as separate, however we are not ruling out a link due to the nature of the incidents and the fact that ATMs have been targeted.”

Anyone with information into either incident is asked to email 101@cumbria.ac.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to an officer from South Cumbria CID. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

