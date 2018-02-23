Top 50 Indie plans £1m rebuild of derelict site in Wales

John Wood

Top 50 Indie DK Forecourts has applied for planning permission for a £1m redevelopment of a derelict petrol station site in Cwmbran.

On February 27 Torfaen County Borough Council’s planning committee will consider the proposal for the Woodland Road service station in the Highway, Croesyceiliog.

The former Texaco filling station closed in 2009 and has since “fallen into disrepair” with temporary fencing preventing access into the existing site, a council reports states.

The plans include two 60,000 litre underground fuel tanks and a new 14m by 12.5m building, including a Subway or similar, with office space above.

An external cash machine, forecourt area canopy and parking is also planned, and the proposed opening hours will be 7am – 11pm.

The plans have been recommended for approval subject to several conditions covering drainage, ecology, land investigations, lighting and noise.

DK Forecourts owner Kurt Williams said: “Since the news came out I’ve had lots of positive comments. People really want to see it open.”

He said the development would involve an investment of around £1m, and if permission was granted on Tuesday he hoped work could begin in late March with completion by September.

He added: “There is a new school and hospital opening in the area and it seemed the right time to do it.”

DK Forecourts has 10 Esso- and Texaco-branded forecourts and is based in Cwmbran, Gwent.

