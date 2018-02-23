ACS calls for incentives for petrol stations to install EV chargers

John Wood

Petrol stations at strategic points in the UK should be incentivised to invest in electric car (EC) charging, according to the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

It said this would be a much better way to develop a network of charging facilities than simply forcing all “large fuel retailers” to install the equipment, as is proposed in the Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill.

The ACS reiterated its concerns about the measures contained in the Bill prior to its Second Reading in the House of Lords on Tuesday.

ACS outlined its support for the expansion of the Electric Vehicle Charging network but expressed concerns that regulating, through Clause 10 of the Bill, the provision of electric vehicle charging points at “large fuel retailers” and service area operators was not the right approach.

ACS has urged the Government to consider incentivising investment in EV charging points at strategic point across the road network rather than an arbitrary definition of “large fuel retailer”.

Speaking during the debate, transport minister Baroness Sugg said: “The Bill provides powers to require the installation of public charging points only at motorway service areas and large fuel retailers.

“The idea behind that is that these strategic locations are particularly important to address anxiety about range for drivers on longer journeys. However, it is clear that we will need many more charging points across the UK in the future…

“We are looking at charge points being installed at supermarkets, hotels and retail centres. We shall consider adding the wider provision of charge points to the Bill but, as I said, currently the focus is just on the large fuel retailers.”

