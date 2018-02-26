Valero invests in new UK storage facility

Merril Boulton

Valero Logistics UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation, is to buy the SemLogistics Milford Haven fuel storage facility on the west coast of Wales,

following an agreement with SemGroup Europe Holding LLC, a SemGroup Corporation company.

Situated across the Haven from Valero’s refinery at Pembroke, the facility is described as one of the largest petroleum products storage facility in the UK, with 8.5 million barrels of capacity for storing gasoline, gasoline blendstocks, naphtha, jet fuel, gas oil, diesel, and crude oil. More than 67% of the storage capacity is multiproduct or dual purpose, giving Valero the flexibility to meet customers’ demands in the UK and throughout Northwest Europe. Additionally, Milford Haven will continue to operate as a third-party storage facility, offering storage options for third-party customers across the European petroleum markets.

“This facility complements our Pembroke refinery and fuel terminals in the UK and Ireland, making it a natural fit for the company,” said Joe Gorder, Valero chairman, president and ceo.

“This purchase demonstrates Valero’s commitment to Wales and the UK, and it aligns with our strategy to grow the logistics business and reduce secondary costs,” added Gorder.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Valero expects the purchase be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Valero also expects to retain the UK employees currently engaged in the business to be acquired.