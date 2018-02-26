Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Valero invests in new UK storage facility

Merril Boulton · 26 February, 2018

Valero Logistics UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation, is to buy the SemLogistics Milford Haven fuel storage facility on the west coast of Wales,

following an agreement with SemGroup Europe Holding LLC, a SemGroup Corporation company.

Situated across the Haven from Valero’s refinery at Pembroke, the facility is described as one of the largest petroleum products storage facility in the UK, with 8.5 million barrels of capacity for storing gasoline, gasoline blendstocks, naphtha, jet fuel, gas oil, diesel, and crude oil. More than 67% of the storage capacity is multiproduct or dual purpose, giving Valero the flexibility to meet customers’ demands in the UK and throughout Northwest Europe.  Additionally, Milford Haven will continue to operate as a third-party storage facility, offering storage options for third-party customers across the European petroleum markets. 

“This facility complements our Pembroke refinery and fuel terminals in the UK and Ireland, making it a natural fit for the company,” said Joe Gorder, Valero chairman, president and ceo.

“This purchase demonstrates Valero’s commitment to Wales and the UK, and it aligns with our strategy to grow the logistics business and reduce secondary costs,” added Gorder. 

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Valero expects the purchase be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Valero also expects to retain the UK employees currently engaged in the business to be acquired.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East124.25131.40121.51
East Midlands123.31131.42120.42
London123.68131.62121.32
North East122.66132.61119.81
North West123.1062.40130.04120.38
Northern Ireland122.5969.90128.90120.71
Scotland123.6452.70128.72120.42
South East124.0061.30132.15121.67
South West123.80131.55120.81
Wales123.0952.70129.85120.31
West Midlands122.56132.56120.01
Yorkshire & Humber122.5561.90131.42119.82
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Thumbs up from locals for rebuild at Crow...

Top 50 Indie plans £1m rebuild of derelic...

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MRH reinforces management team

Euro Garages partnership trial with Sains...

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training