Road chef targets £600k in new charity partnership with Cancer Research UK

Merril Boulton · 27 February, 2018

Motorway services operator Roadchef has announced a new partnership with Cancer Research UK that will see it raise an expected £600,000 for the charity’s life-saving research over the next two years.

Cancer Research UK becomes Roadchef’s newest charity partner, having been chosen by a ballot of all Roadchef employees. It follows the completion of a successful partnership with the Association of Air Ambulances, where over the past 24 months it has raised more than £500,000 – helping air ambulances around the country.

Roadchef, whose 30 nationwide locations are visited by around 50m motorists every year, engages with a new charity partner every two years, providing huge sums of money collected through customer donations and tireless fundraising by Roadchef team members. This has included fancy dress days, bake sales and more recently a group – led by Roadchef CEO Simon Turl – walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall in 48 hours, raising £8,574.

“The incredible work that Cancer Research UK does is well documented and we’re proud to be able to make our contribution to a charity that everyone in the country can relate to," said Turl. "Our customers always give generously, and our team have taken part in some exciting activities to raise funds for our partners over the years. We are looking forward to continue this tradition and secure much needed financial support for the charity."

Sarah Collins, senior stewardship executive at Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re truly grateful to Roadchef for their support to help us beat cancer sooner. Every breakthrough we make in the fight against cancer would simply not be possible without the support of our donors, and for that, we thank all the company’s employees and customers.”

Roadchef employs more than 3,300 people in the UK, across its 30 locations, and boasts an outstanding employee retention record. Roadchef has recently been awarded an 'Investors in People Gold' accreditation for the support and development of its team.

 
