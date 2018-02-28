Snow closes much of UK but forecourts remain open

Tracy West

More amber weather warnings for snow are in place today for parts of Scotland, northern England, the Midlands, the East and South East. In these areas, motorists have been advised to

avoid driving if at all possible and emergency services are on alert to deal with crashes. Many schools are closed, flights have been cancelled and train services disrupted… but hardy forecourts remain open for their customers.

One of the worst snow-hit areas was Lincoln where yesterday (February 27), three women died in a crash between a car and a lorry however investigators told the BBC it was too early to say whether the weather was a factor.

Forecourt Trader spoke to service stations in the area to see how they were coping with the adverse weather – the so-called Beast from the East.

Jake Tomlinson of Winning Post Service Station in Lincoln managed to get into work okay this morning. The site is on the busy Carholme Road into Lincoln and he said he could see traffic queuing there: “It was quiet earlier but has picked up (mid morning). I think people are starting to panic buy a bit now and are stocking up.”

At Spar Fairfield in Louth, Lincolnshire it was a different story as some staff had not managed to get into work. An assistant on the till told Forecourt Trader she couldn’t talk because she was currently doing three people’s work.

Meanwhile, at Gulf Norton Service Station in Bury St Edmunds, a member of staff confirmed that they’d had lots of snow and as a result business was very quiet. In addition, he said the tanker delivery was not coming as scheduled today.

And Val Adams at Haynings Service Station in Woodbridge, Suffolk had managed to walk to work: “We’ve had a lot of snow so it’s very quiet as most people aren’t risking going out,” she said.