Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Snow closes much of UK but forecourts remain open

Tracy West · 28 February, 2018

More amber weather warnings for snow are in place today for parts of Scotland, northern England, the Midlands, the East and South East. In these areas, motorists have been advised to

avoid driving if at all possible and emergency services are on alert to deal with crashes. Many schools are closed, flights have been cancelled and train services disrupted… but hardy forecourts remain open for their customers.

One of the worst snow-hit areas was Lincoln where yesterday (February 27), three women died in a crash between a car and a lorry however investigators told the BBC it was too early to say whether the weather was a factor.

Forecourt Trader spoke to service stations in the area to see how they were coping with the adverse weather – the so-called Beast from the East.

Jake Tomlinson of Winning Post Service Station in Lincoln managed to get into work okay this morning. The site is on the busy Carholme Road into Lincoln and he said he could see traffic queuing there: “It was quiet earlier but has picked up (mid morning). I think people are starting to panic buy a bit now and are stocking up.”

At Spar Fairfield in Louth, Lincolnshire it was a different story as some staff had not managed to get into work. An assistant on the till told Forecourt Trader she couldn’t talk because she was currently doing three people’s work.

Meanwhile, at Gulf Norton Service Station in Bury St Edmunds, a member of staff confirmed that they’d had lots of snow and as a result business was very quiet. In addition, he said the tanker delivery was not coming as scheduled today.

And Val Adams at Haynings Service Station in Woodbridge, Suffolk had managed to walk to work: “We’ve had a lot of snow so it’s very quiet as most people aren’t risking going out,” she said.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 February 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.65130.95120.85
East Midlands122.72131.34120.04
London123.15131.67120.59
North East122.1659.90131.02119.15
North West122.5258.80129.34119.83
Northern Ireland121.7069.90127.65119.72
Scotland122.73129.41119.53
South East123.61131.66121.09
South West123.30129.08120.39
Wales122.62131.73119.65
West Midlands122.12131.45119.53
Yorkshire & Humber122.0164.90130.18119.32
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Top 50 Indie plans £1m rebuild of derelic...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MRH reinforces management team

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MRH reinforces management team

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training