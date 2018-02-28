Jet welcomes two new sites

Merril Boulton

Jet has secured two new site wins, with Jet Barton Road Garage on the Shropshire-Wales border and Penny Newby Service Station in Scarborough joining the fuel brand’s expanding forecourt network.

Since joining, both sites have been reimaged with Jet’s latest image on the canopies, stanchions, pumps and polesigns, and both have opted to introduce Jet’s Sentinel diesel to meet customer demand for premium fuels.

Top 50 Indies operator, Penny Petroleum, has 14 JET-branded forecourts throughout the North East, Cumbria and Scotland. At the end of January, Penny Petroleum switched to Jet as the supplier for its 2.1 mlpa Penny Newby Service Station in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Penny Petroleum has invested in new tanks, enabling the 18-nozzle forecourt to offer all four fuel grades, as well as gas oil. Pump development work is scheduled for the coming months. The site has a Londis-branded convenience store, which underwent a major refurb 18 months ago.

In just one month since switching to Jet, the site claims to have already seen an increase in premium fuel sales, with volumes of all four grades predicted to rise further now that the site has introduced JetCard.

Jet has also welcomed Barton Road Garage to its network. Located in the village of Malplas on the Shropshire-Wales border, Barton Road serves local customers and commuters. The site has been bought by Yasin Ghulam, who already owns JET Mostyn Broadway Service Station in Llandudno, North Wales.

Yasin has big plans for the 2mlpa JET forecourt and SPAR convenience store including significantly expanding the shop, adding in a coffee-to-go offer, installing new pumps and extending the site’s current opening hours to 24/7. JET’s SENTINEL Diesel has been introduced on all four pumps, giving customers the option of both premium unleaded and premium diesel.

Owner, Yasin Ghulam, said: “When I bought Mostyn Broadway Service Station in 2014 I chose Jet as my supplier and it was definitely the right decision. My volume jumped by over 60% from 2mlpa to 3.5mlpa and shop sales went up by 175%. Choosing Jet for my new Barton Road site was a no-brainer for me. I’m now hoping to replicate Mostyn Broadway’s success at Barton Road!”