Sewell on the go in Top 100 companies to work for

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has been recognised as one of the 100 best companies to work for by the Sunday Times.

The accolade was conferred on the forecourt group’s parent company, Sewell Group, which is headquartered in Hull.

Paul Sewell, managing director of Sewell Group, said: “I have always seen the best places to work listings as the greatest accolade an organisation can attain, both in the UK with the Sunday Times and the USA with the Fortune 500.

“They are about as objective as it gets, as they are based on what your people say about where they work, as well as engagement experts examining how you do ‘the people thing’.

“It is vitally important to me, as I believe you need to be a decent place to work so you can be a great company to deal with, and people do business with people.

“All organisations are in a ‘war for talent’ nowadays, so they can attract and retain the best to care for their customers. Being recognised as a top place to work obviously helps with this.

“Thanks must go to all of the wonderful people who make up the Sewell work family and our customers whose patronage and loyalty keeps us progressing as a business.”

Staff across the business were asked for their opinions in the independent Best Companies questionnaire focused around their manager and team, personal growth, wellbeing, giving something back, leadership, the company as a whole and fair deal for employees, with the results showing they feel valued, engaged and empowered.

The feedback helps to shape a Best Companies Index score, which determines a company’s accreditation level and position in the top 100.

Sewell Group is a multi-disciplined group of companies operating across the Yorkshire region, including development, construction and facilities management operations, and its 13 “Sewell on the go” fuel and convenience stores.

Sewell Group’s approach to continual professional development for its people is designed to best suit the learning and growth needs of staff at every level.

The company invested more than £465,000 delivering over 2,060 days of training for its people in 2017, with 332 different people trained through in-house talent development sessions.

Kate Barbour, operations manager at Sewell on the go, said: “Achieving this accreditation and making it into the best 100 companies is an amazing achievement and I feel proud to work for the company.

“Our culture is at the heart of everything. You’re listened to and you feel valued, which breeds positivity because we’re all in it together. It’s so very different to anywhere else I have worked before.”

