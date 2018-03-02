Applegreen takes over lease on site in Birmingham

John Wood

Rapleys has completed a deal with Applegreen almost opposite one of the first sites it acquired in the UK, also in a deal with Rapleys.

In 2009 the property consultants sold the former Texaco site on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 in Birmingham to Applegreen, making it one of its first sites in the Midlands.

Almost nine years later Rapleys has completed a second deal with Applegreen on a site almost opposite on the westbound carriageway. The A45 is the main road into Birmingham City Centre from the East and is therefore a major commuter route.

The former Lime Services on the A45 was offered to the market on a confidential basis and while there was significant interest from a number of parties, it was agreed to assign the remainder of the lease to Applegreen.

Mark Frostick of Rapleys commented: “It’s always good to revisit a location and agree another deal in an area that you know well. The site was on a strong transient route and allows for the potential for some improvements due to economies of scale.”

John Diviney, Applegreen’s UK managing director, commented: “We are delighted with this recent addition to our portfolio which adds to our presence in the Birmingham market and in particular our other site on the eastbound carriageway of the A45.”

