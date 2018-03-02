Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA offers help to claim back card over payments

John Wood · 02 March, 2018
credit card

PRA members are being offered help to recover over payments from card companies after the European Commission found that fees paid by merchants in Europe have been artificially inflated.

No final adjudication has been reached, but European merchants such as petrol retailers may have been paying too much to accept MasterCard and Visa forms of payment.

To help PRA members achieve possible recoveries of card fee overcharges, the PRA has been in discussion with law firm Strange & Butler.

The company has represented some of the largest merchants in the UK and Europe, including some large petrol retailers, over potential multilateral interchange fee (MIF) overcharges.

The potential overcharges occurred before to 2016. Regulations implemented in December 2015 capped MIFs at 0.2% for debit card transactions and 0.3% for credit cards.

High-profile actions have already taken place, including a claim of about £500m by Tesco against Visa, although it is not known how much was recovered in settlement.

To understand how much their businesses could recover and to effect an introduction to Strange & Butler PRA members should email memberfeedback@rmif.co.uk, with the heading “Card interchange fees”.

PRA says that if members wish to progress with a claim the process is simple and administratively light, and that Strange & Butler will work on a “no win, no fee” basis.

PRA is urging members to act quickly because the law restricts these type of claims to the past six years only.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7057.90130.48120.77
East Midlands122.73131.09120.04
London123.15131.55120.33
North East122.1259.90131.78119.16
North West122.33131.24119.31
Northern Ireland121.6769.90127.30119.61
Scotland122.88128.19119.35
South East123.65130.90120.97
South West123.2364.90131.02120.06
Wales122.53129.03119.58
West Midlands122.1265.90131.72119.29
Yorkshire & Humber121.96132.20119.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

Applegreen takes over lease on site in Bi...

Property company buys Applegreen site for...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Jet welcomes two new sites

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training