Bestway unveils new identity for van sales operation

John Wood

Noel Robinson, director of van sales (Photo: )

Bestway Wholesale has unveiled the new identity for its recently launched Van Sales operation.

The van sales operation, which is called Bestway Vans Direct, fills the void following the demise of P&H’s Snacksdirect and Sweetsdirect business and services more than 20,000 customers every two weeks.

Noel Robinson, director of van sales, commented: “Getting the vans back on the road and serving customers was our first priority when we launched the van sales operation in January. Retailers were left without their usual supply route and we wanted to make sure that we filled the gap as quickly as possible.

“We have been on the road for almost two months now and the welcome and support we have had from customers has been truly fantastic. Now, we have a brand and modern identity which will enable us to, over time, get all vans liveried up that will help increase awareness among customers.”

The van sales operation consists of two divisions – Bestway Snacks and Bestway Sweets. There are currently 190 vehicles – 120 dedicated to snacks and 70 to Sweets – and all will be given a makeover over the next few weeks.

Robinson added: “The whole ethos of the new operation is for customers to sell more, save more and make more. That’s the reason for the two divisions. Although both impulse categories, snacks and confectionery are both complex categories and need their own focus.

“Our people in the field have vast experience and are category experts dedicated to driving business in their respective categories. They are also all armed with the latest technology that provides information on each individual’s order history, monthly promotions and incentives to make the sales process as seamless as possible.

“But our customer sales representatives do more than simply sell. They advise on category, manage the fixture, rotate stock, put up POS, flag up new products and developments in the sector. With so many categories to manage, retailers really appreciate having an expert on hand who can help them maximined the category opportunity in an independent, unbiased fashion.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: