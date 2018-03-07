Greater Manchester Police seeking three men after robbery

John Wood

Officers from Greater Manchester Police are seeking three men after a robbery at a petrol station.

The men raided the Texaco site on Broughton Lane in Salford just before midnight on Saturday 3.

They entered the forecourt shop and threatened a staff member with a wheel wrench. They then took cash from the till before stealing cigarettes from the shelves, and ran off in an unknown direction.

Police were called to the scene just after midnight.

A GMP spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a robbery at a petrol station on Broughton Lane in Salford. Nobody was injured. The offenders have made off with cigarettes and money from the till.”

