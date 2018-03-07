PRA arranges business breakout event in Northern Ireland

Home · News · Latest News
The PRA is staging a “Business Breakout” in Northern Ireland at The Stormont Hotel, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, on Thursday March 22.
There will be a number of presentations including:
• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;
• Petrol Retailers Association – technical update;
• Maxol – Maxol’s investment story;
• ESB Cars – the growing role of electricity in transport;
• Pollice Service of Northern Ireland – update on forecourt crime in Northern Ireland;
• Pumpwatch – 20 years creating standards.
Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 0207 580 9122.
