PRA arranges business breakout event in Northern Ireland

John Wood

The PRA is staging a “Business Breakout” in Northern Ireland at The Stormont Hotel, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, on Thursday March 22.

There will be a number of presentations including:

• Petrol Retailers Association – market update;

• Petrol Retailers Association – technical update;

• Maxol – Maxol’s investment story;

• ESB Cars – the growing role of electricity in transport;

• Pollice Service of Northern Ireland – update on forecourt crime in Northern Ireland;

• Pumpwatch – 20 years creating standards.

Coffee will be available from 10am and a free buffet lunch will be provided. To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 0207 580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: