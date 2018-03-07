Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in new site

John Wood · 07 March, 2018
Sewell Dunswell

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has invested £1.6m in buying and upgrading its 13th site in the North East and is on the lookout for further acquisitions.

Sewell on the go on Beverley Road, Dunswell, has had its hours extended to 24 hours a day and comprises five jet washes, as well as other features such as Costa coffee, free wifi, BP fuel and a range of local produce lines available.

The investment in Dunswell has created two new jobs, as well as retaining 13 existing staff, and further investment is planned to open additional sites in Hull and the East Riding.

The Yorkshire Motorhome Sales and Hire Company, which leases a unit on the site, will remain, while 32 self-storage units are also available to hire for business or domestic use.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “This is another great milestone for the business and demonstrates months of planning and negotiations to buy the right site

“Dunswell is a little pocket we haven’t touched on yet. The North Hull, Dunswell and Woodmansey areas haven’t been in our catchment area before, and this fills a gap in terms of geography.

“We are looking to buy another site in East Yorkshire in the not too distant future and we’re on the hunt for further opportunities with a clear focus on continued development and business growth.

“The self-storage units are easily accessible because Dunswell is on a main route into and out of Hull. It’s secure because we’re always open, and people can hire the containers on a short or long-term basis.”

Customers who sign up to the My Rewards scheme will be able to benefit from special discounts and offers in store, as well as on fuel, hot drinks and car washes.

Store manager Melissa Jackson, who joined the business as a sales assistant in 2010, has also previously worked at Sewell on the go in Willerby, Cottingham and Hull West as a trainee manager before moving to Dunswell.

She said: “I’m really excited about my new role and taking on this new challenge at a brand new site. Working at Sewell on the go makes you feel valued.

“I have a great team at Dunswell and we want to increase sales and make the most of the site.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7057.90130.48120.77
East Midlands122.73131.09120.04
London123.15131.55120.33
North East122.1259.90131.78119.16
North West122.33131.24119.31
Northern Ireland121.6769.90127.30119.61
Scotland122.88128.19119.35
South East123.65130.90120.97
South West123.2364.90131.02120.06
Wales122.53129.03119.58
West Midlands122.1265.90131.72119.29
Yorkshire & Humber121.96132.20119.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in buying...

Cold weather brings back waxing problem w...

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Jet welcomes two new sites

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training