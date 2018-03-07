Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in new site

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has invested £1.6m in buying and upgrading its 13th site in the North East and is on the lookout for further acquisitions.

Sewell on the go on Beverley Road, Dunswell, has had its hours extended to 24 hours a day and comprises five jet washes, as well as other features such as Costa coffee, free wifi, BP fuel and a range of local produce lines available.

The investment in Dunswell has created two new jobs, as well as retaining 13 existing staff, and further investment is planned to open additional sites in Hull and the East Riding.

The Yorkshire Motorhome Sales and Hire Company, which leases a unit on the site, will remain, while 32 self-storage units are also available to hire for business or domestic use.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: “This is another great milestone for the business and demonstrates months of planning and negotiations to buy the right site

“Dunswell is a little pocket we haven’t touched on yet. The North Hull, Dunswell and Woodmansey areas haven’t been in our catchment area before, and this fills a gap in terms of geography.

“We are looking to buy another site in East Yorkshire in the not too distant future and we’re on the hunt for further opportunities with a clear focus on continued development and business growth.

“The self-storage units are easily accessible because Dunswell is on a main route into and out of Hull. It’s secure because we’re always open, and people can hire the containers on a short or long-term basis.”

Customers who sign up to the My Rewards scheme will be able to benefit from special discounts and offers in store, as well as on fuel, hot drinks and car washes.

Store manager Melissa Jackson, who joined the business as a sales assistant in 2010, has also previously worked at Sewell on the go in Willerby, Cottingham and Hull West as a trainee manager before moving to Dunswell.

She said: “I’m really excited about my new role and taking on this new challenge at a brand new site. Working at Sewell on the go makes you feel valued.

“I have a great team at Dunswell and we want to increase sales and make the most of the site.”

