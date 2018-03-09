Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MPs launch inquiry into the state of illicit trade in the UK

John Wood · 09 March, 2018
Matthew Offord MP
Matthew Offord MP
  (Photo:  )

A cross-party group of MPs and peers has launched a formal inquiry into the state of illicit trade in the UK.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on Illicit Trade has opened a consultation to collect the views and insights of businesses, law enforcement and consumer groups.

They are seeking to identify:

  • the main drivers of illicit trade;
  • the impact of illicit trade on business, law enforcement and consumers;
  • the level of importance the Government places on tackling illicit trade; and
  • what steps the Government is taking to tackle illicit trade and how this could be improved.

The group will produce a formal report with recommendations that seek to improve the UK’s approach to tackling illicit trade.

Matthew Offord MP, chair of the group, said: “Illicit trade exists in every constituency, and as parliamentarians we have a duty to investigate what impact this has on consumers, businesses and our public authorities.

“I’m delighted by huge amount of support the APPG for Illicit Trade has received since it was established last year. This shows that illicit trade is a major issue that needs addressing.

“This inquiry is a key opportunity for organisations on the frontline to tell us their views and ideas for how we can be more effective at tackling illicit trade. Our report will make a series of recommendations that we hope will influence policies for dealing with illicit trade for the years ahead.”

PA Consulting Group is providing advice to the group and will support the production of the report.

Steve Carden, anti-illicit trade expert at PA Consulting Group, said: “It’s great to see parliamentarians being proactive about tackling illicit trade. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to use our global experience in technology innovation and regulatory environments, to support better policy decisions in the UK.”

The inquiry has been welcomed by many major organisations from a range of different sectors. Julian Hunt, vice president, public affairs and communications at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “We are concerned that one of the unintended consequences of the introduction of the Government’s tax on the category is that it may encourage the illicit import and sale of many popular soft drinks brands attracting the Government’s tax from April onwards.

“We hope this inquiry will raise awareness of the importance of compliance with the new legislation and identify ways in which the Government can take steps to stop disreputable traders selling soft drinks on which the tax hasn’t been paid.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7057.90130.48120.77
East Midlands122.73131.09120.04
London123.15131.55120.33
North East122.1259.90131.78119.16
North West122.33131.24119.31
Northern Ireland121.6769.90127.30119.61
Scotland122.88128.19119.35
South East123.65130.90120.97
South West123.2364.90131.02120.06
Wales122.53129.03119.58
West Midlands122.1265.90131.72119.29
Yorkshire & Humber121.96132.20119.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in buying...

Cold weather brings back waxing problem w...

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Jet welcomes two new sites

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training