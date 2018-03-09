Blakemore Trade Partners unveils new ordering app

John Wood

Blakemore Trade Partners has launched a new phone app to give its retailers the ease of ordering on the go.

The ‘quickShop’ app, which is available free of charge on both iOS and Android platforms, enables Spar retailers to order their full range of products for delivery to their stores.

The platform also includes a barcode scanner and profit-on-return (POR) calculator, as well as facilities for retailers to search products, view their order history and favourite items.

AF Blakemore strategic projects director Simon Wiltshire commented: “Our retailers are increasingly looking for mobile apps to make their lives easier and enable ordering on the go.

“For busy business owners, a mobile ordering app is a vital tool, and we are confident that it will deliver real benefits to our customers.”

Tom Dant, managing director at Gill Marsh Forecourts, said: “This new app has lots of great functions to save retailers time and is very easy to use and navigate.

“I like that I can see how much I’m spending as I shop, and the favourite products menu option provides a good platform to build a shopping list from.”

The business worked in partnership with mobile app consultancy RNF Digital Innovation Limited to develop the platform.

The app is available to download from the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play Store.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: