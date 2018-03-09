Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS chief invited to join new Retail Sector Council

John Wood · 09 March, 2018
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

ACS chief executive James Lowman has been invited to sit on a new industry-led Retail Sector Council set up by the Government.

The council will meet regularly with industry to discuss the challenges the sector faces and provide advice to the Government. It will review how best retailers can adapt to changing consumer behaviour, the business environment and opportunities such as the development of new technologies to improve customer service, the chances to grow skills through a sector push on high-value training and ways to boost sector productivity and its economic health.

Senior management from leading retailers such as Boots and Amazon together with individual retailers and industry bodies will sit on the board.

Lowman welcomed the formation of the council, commenting: “The retail industry is at the heart of the profound social, political and economic changes the UK is undergoing, and we need this forum to discuss these issues. I am delighted to have been asked to join this council because it is important that small businesses and local shops, which are vital parts of UK retailing, play their part in developing future plans for the industry."

Retail minister Andrew Griffiths said: “The UK’s retail sector is undergoing rapid structural changes with consumers increasingly favouring online shopping and rising operating costs for retailers.

“Our new collaborative Retail Sector Council will bring government and industry together to look at how best to ensure the industry adapts to meet the changing demands of consumers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 5 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.7057.90130.48120.77
East Midlands122.73131.09120.04
London123.15131.55120.33
North East122.1259.90131.78119.16
North West122.33131.24119.31
Northern Ireland121.6769.90127.30119.61
Scotland122.88128.19119.35
South East123.65130.90120.97
South West123.2364.90131.02120.06
Wales122.53129.03119.58
West Midlands122.1265.90131.72119.29
Yorkshire & Humber121.96132.20119.01
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in buying...

Cold weather brings back waxing problem w...

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

EG Group adds 97 sites in the Netherlands

Jet welcomes two new sites

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training