Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery· 09 March, 2018
Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at an Exminster filling station on Sunday 4 March.
The incident happened between 6.20pm and 6.25pm at Matford filling station on Dawlish Road on the A379 in Exminster.
Detective constable Joanne Sargent said: “A man entered the station armed with a metal object. He demanded money from the shop assistant but left on foot when the assistant refused to hand anything over.
“The man is described as white, of a heavy build with black eyebrows, and was wearing a navy/dark blue jacket. He had his face covered by a dark scarf/balaclava.
“We are seeking witnesses to the incident. Were you present on the forecourt or did you see a man matching that description in the area around that time? If so please contact us via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime number CR/018960/18.”
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|123.36
|130.19
|120.49
|East Midlands
|122.51
|130.41
|119.75
|London
|122.85
|130.73
|120.17
|North East
|121.91
|59.90
|130.37
|118.93
|North West
|122.10
|129.79
|119.33
|Northern Ireland
|121.63
|127.90
|119.50
|Scotland
|122.68
|128.60
|119.19
|South East
|123.38
|130.89
|120.64
|South West
|123.01
|129.58
|119.87
|Wales
|122.33
|55.70
|127.76
|119.25
|West Midlands
|121.90
|62.90
|131.05
|119.12
|Yorkshire & Humber
|121.76
|131.69
|118.84
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
14 March, 2018
PRA Roadshow (Knutsford)
-
22 March, 2018
PRA Business Breakout (Belfast)
-
16 - 18 April, 2018
National Convenience Show
-
13 September, 2018
Forecourt Trader Awards