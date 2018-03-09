Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery

John Wood · 09 March, 2018
police officer

Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at an Exminster filling station on Sunday 4 March.

The incident happened between 6.20pm and 6.25pm at Matford filling station on Dawlish Road on the A379 in Exminster.

Detective constable Joanne Sargent said: “A man entered the station armed with a metal object. He demanded money from the shop assistant but left on foot when the assistant refused to hand anything over.

“The man is described as white, of a heavy build with black eyebrows, and was wearing a navy/dark blue jacket. He had his face covered by a dark scarf/balaclava.

“We are seeking witnesses to the incident. Were you present on the forecourt or did you see a man matching that description in the area around that time? If so please contact us via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime number CR/018960/18.”

