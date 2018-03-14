Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Latest HTEC epos system installed at 70 Rontec sites

John Wood · 14 March, 2018
a Rontec site

HTEC’s latest epos solution has been installed into 70 Rontec forecourt sites.

Top 50 Indie Rontec operates more than 240 forecourts across England and Wales.

HTEC, which was already the supplier of payment systems to Rontec, started the roll-out of the new system in 2017.

Wayne Swallow, managing director of HTEC, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone and to have our next generation epos solution working in 70 sites for Rontec.

“We have worked with our customers to ensure that HTEC’s next generation epos solution brings functionality which is much needed in the fuel forecourt and convenience sectors and reporting which allows retailers to tightly manage their business in real-time and so maximize returns.”

Tom Cookson, director of fuels and IT at Rontec, said: “We were already a customer of HTEC’s leading Gempay 3 payment solution, which we rolled out last year. When looking for a next generation epos solution we found what we needed at HTEC. Their understanding of retail, technological expertise and partnership approach have been very important to the success of the project.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 March 2018
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East123.36130.19120.49
East Midlands122.51130.41119.75
London122.85130.73120.17
North East121.9159.90130.37118.93
North West122.10129.79119.33
Northern Ireland121.63127.90119.50
Scotland122.68128.60119.19
South East123.38130.89120.64
South West123.01129.58119.87
Wales122.3355.70127.76119.25
West Midlands121.9062.90131.05119.12
Yorkshire & Humber121.76131.69118.84
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Bestway unveils new identity for van sale...

Top 50 Indie Intake Developments reties i...

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in new site

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

PRA slams 'Legionnaires' slur on UK car w...

Applegreen takes over lease on site in Bi...

Sewell on the go invests £1.6m in new site

MFG acquires MRH in £1.2bn deal

MRH reinforces management team

EG Group completes on 1,200 Esso sites in...

Euro Garages acquires 762 US sites in $2....

Poll

See Results

With sales of new diesel vehicles nose-diving at an alarming rate, has this had a noticeable impact on your diesel fuel sales?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2018
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training