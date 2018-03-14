Latest HTEC epos system installed at 70 Rontec sites

John Wood

HTEC’s latest epos solution has been installed into 70 Rontec forecourt sites.

Top 50 Indie Rontec operates more than 240 forecourts across England and Wales.

HTEC, which was already the supplier of payment systems to Rontec, started the roll-out of the new system in 2017.

Wayne Swallow, managing director of HTEC, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone and to have our next generation epos solution working in 70 sites for Rontec.

“We have worked with our customers to ensure that HTEC’s next generation epos solution brings functionality which is much needed in the fuel forecourt and convenience sectors and reporting which allows retailers to tightly manage their business in real-time and so maximize returns.”

Tom Cookson, director of fuels and IT at Rontec, said: “We were already a customer of HTEC’s leading Gempay 3 payment solution, which we rolled out last year. When looking for a next generation epos solution we found what we needed at HTEC. Their understanding of retail, technological expertise and partnership approach have been very important to the success of the project.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: